WWE announces The Slammys will return WrestleMania weekend

WWE introduced The Slammys in 1986. A mix of serious and playful awards, it was their version of The Oscars or (more appropriately for the Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Era it started in) The Grammys.

The concept has been used on and off in the decades since. It was fixture of WWE programming from 2008-2015, then went away again for a while before being brought back in 2020 (not to be confused with The Sami Awards presented that same year). No Slammys have been handed out since an online ceremony in December of that year... until now!

It was announced today that they’ll return in 2024, on a stage near The Grandest Stage of Them All. Big E and Cathy Kelley will host The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards at WWE World at WrestleMania (the fan event the former Axxess has grown into) on Sun., April 7 before night two of WrestleMania XL.

Fan voting has been an element of The Slammy since 2009, and s the new subtitle confirms, that will still be the case with this return. Per WWE, voting “opens soon” and run through next Weds., Mar. 27.

THE SLAMMYS: THE FANS CHOICE AWARDS TO AIR LIVE ON SUNDAY, APRIL 7 FROM WWE WORLD AT WRESTLEMANIA

Streaming Live Across WWE Social Platforms with Voting Open Today Until Wednesday, March 27 STAMFORD, Conn., March 22, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards will take place at WWE World at WrestleMania on Sunday, April 7, and air live across WWE’s YouTube channel, Facebook, X, Twitch and TikTok. Hosted by Cathy Kelley and WWE Superstar Big E, alongside special guest appearances from additional WWE Superstars, The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards will celebrate the very best achievements across the WWE Universe over the past year. Voting for The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards is open now and will run until this Wednesday, March 27, at www.wwe.com/slammys.

