Maryse says she’s tumor-free after life-saving surgery

A little more than a month ago, Maryse Mizanin shared about a recent healthcare journey which led to the discovery of rare pre-cancerous tumors in her ovaries. In an Instagram post, the former WWE Divas champion and Miz & Mrs. star told us she was scheduled for a total hysterectomy which would hopefully remove any remaining growths and prevent a recurrence that could potentially be fatal.

Last night (Mar. 21), Maryse provided us with an update after that surgery. Thankfully, she delivered what sounds like the best possible news.

As you know, 2 weeks ago I went in to surgery to have my ovaries/uterus/tubes/cervix/omentum removed. I also had staging (removal) of the lymph nodes in my abdomen to see if the disease had spread. Pathology confirmed that it had not which is amazing news! More amazing news is that I am tumor free! The diagnosis did confirm that I had Primary Peritoneal Serous Borderline Tumors with involvement of ovaries/uterus/tubes! Just to give you an idea of the rarity - 7 cases per million of women in the US per year! The fact that we not only found this but found this at this manageable stage is unbelievable and literally saved my life as this would have most likely been lethal. Next, I will continue to rest following my surgery and then will follow up with specialists at MD Anderson in Houston. I can never say thank you enough to my doctor @drthaisaliabadi and her team! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!! I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I’m getting from family, friends and fans all over the world! To all my women, please keep being your own advocate and trust yourself always!

Here’s hoping the news continues to be good for Maryse as she recovers.