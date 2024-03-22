SmackDown airs tonight (Mar. 22) with a live show emanating from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This is the fourth episode of SmackDown during the six week build towards WrestleMania 40, which takes place on the weekend of Apr. 6 and Apr. 7 in Philadelphia.

Cody Rhodes is walking into an obvious trap

Based on the current build to WrestleMania, it might sometimes be easy to lose sight of the fact that Cody Rhodes is actually scheduled for a singles match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and not a singles match against The Rock. We’ll be reminded of that fact very clearly tonight because Dwayne apparently isn’t in the building, leaving Cody and Roman to have a face-to-face confrontation in the ring.

Paul Heyman was on this week’s Raw to assure Cody that if he shows up alone tonight, then no other members of The Bloodline will be there for the face off, aside from the Wise Man, who poses no threat to Cody. Heyman reiterated that the Tribal Chief is a man of his word, as evidenced by the fact that when he said Jim Uso and Solo Sikoa would leave the building on Raw, they did.

On the surface, it looks like that bait was enough to lure Cody in for a handshake, as he agreed to The Bloodline’s terms. The rest of us know that the American Nightmare is walking into an obvious trap, because Heyman can never be trusted, while Roman is a coward who is not a man of his word. Jey Uso tried to warn Cody of this basic fact and said he’ll be on SmackDown to have Cody’s back, but Rhodes said he’s coming alone.

How quickly will The Bloodline renege on their terms of the deal? Is Cody going to be the dumb babyface who walks into the obvious trap alone, or will he secretly have Jey Uso (or Seth Rollins) there lurking in the shadows like Batman? Will Cody walk into the trap like an idiot but Jey or Seth shows up on their own accord to save his ass? Will Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns truly be men of their word and not spring the obvious trap on the American Nightmare? Does Cody actually have a trap of his own planned for The Bloodline?

You’ll have to tune into SmackDown tonight to see how it all plays out.

The rest of the card

Naomi vs. WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY is booked for tonight in a non-title match, and just like last week, the numbers game of Damage CTRL will surely overwhelm the babyface at some point. Bianca Belair didn’t show up to help last week, leaving Bayley and Naomi there to get their asses kicked. Will Naomi find Bianca backstage tonight and call her out for not having her back? Will Bianca use the “I told you so” approach in admonishing Naomi for trying to help Bayley? Will Bianca once again not show up to help if Bayley runs in to save Naomi first? If Bianca instead runs out first for the save, what will she do when Bayley inevitably shows up as well fighting on the same side as her?

Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar is also booked for tonight, in a match where the LWO and Legado Del Fantasma are barred from ringside. How will Santos find a way to circumvent Nick Aldis’ goal for having a clean fight when Rey returns to in-ring competition for the first time in over four months?

The qualifying mini-tournament for the Six Pack tag team championship ladder match at WrestleMania continues tonight with two more matches. First up is Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory. The heels have served as crash-test dummies for Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in recent weeks, but they might actually be the favorites here given the Good Bros. general lack of TV time. As for Street Profits vs. AOP, well, the Profits need their win back after doing the job for AOP last month.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- AJ Styles ambushed LA Knight from behind with a chair last week and laid him out. Will the megastar return the favor tonight, or will The Phenomenal One not show up for work in order to avoid that fate?

- United States Champion Logan Paul must defend his belt in a triple threat match at WrestleMania against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. KO and Randy have been on the same page thus far in this feud. However, the YouTube douchebag isn’t advertised for tonight’s show, so Owens and Orton might only have each other to beat up instead.

- Bron Breakker’s NXT obligations have kept him busy this month, as he’s now gone two consecutive episodes of SmackDown without being around to squash a hopeless jobber. That’s going to change tonight, right?

- Tiffany Stratton is hot right now and WWE fans can’t get enough Tiffy Time. Who will she outclass in the ring when the bell rings tonight on SmackDown?

- Even if The Rock isn’t live in the building tonight, will he send in a 20 minute taped promo ripping on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, or otherwise be involved in whatever trap The Bloodline has planned for Rhodes?

- It looks like Asuka suffered a knee injury on last week’s SmackDown. Does this mean the curse of the WWE women’s tag team championship struck again and the belts will need to be vacated, or can she return to the ring fairly soon? Either way, The Empress remains a much better wrestler than bitter Bill Goldberg, who Bret Hart was right about all along.

- Where the f*** is Jade Cargill?

What will you be looking for on SmackDown?