Roman Reigns celebrates 1,300 days as Universal Champion

In a career filled with milestone achievements, add another one to the already impressive resume of Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief.

Today (March 22) marks Reigns’ 1,300th day as the WWE Universal Champion, solidifying his reign as the fourth-longest world title run in WWE history. Since capturing the Universal Championship at WWE Payback in 2020, Reigns has dominated the WWE landscape, cementing his status as one of the most formidable champions in recent memory while leading the company to unparalleled success.

“Roman has done a fantastic job of taking the business to heights it’s never been to before,” said John Cena during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet.

With Reigns as the champion, WWE has seen a dramatic increase in fan interest, resulting in record box office and merchandise numbers. In the process, the Head of the Table has recorded several accolades few performers in the genre ever have.

At WrestleMania 38 in 2022, Reigns captured the WWE Championship to become recognized as the Undisputed Universal Champion. His simultaneous reign with the WWE Championship is the sixth longest in the title’s history. As he approaches this year’s WrestleMania, Reigns will have held that specific crown for over two years, marking another significant milestone in his career.

Still, there’s more.

This year’s WrestleMania is Reigns’ fourth consecutive appearance as the Universal Champion at the Showcase of the Immortals. His headlining both nights of this year’s two-night spectacular also marks his eighth and ninth WrestleMania main events, surpassing Hulk Hogan’s record of eight. Among wrestlers with ten or more matches at ‘Mania, Reigns holds an 80% winning percentage with an 8-2 record, second only to the Undertaker’s legendary 93% winning record at the same event.

Reigns’ extraordinary achievements are particularly noteworthy given his transformation from wrestling’s most despised hero to his present stature.

Despite impressive performances early in his career, fans rejected Reigns due to WWE’s portrayal of his character. Even after he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018, many thought it was a desperate publicity stunt by WWE to get audiences behind its chosen face of the company. Then, amid the global lockdowns of the 2020 pandemic, Reigns retreated from the spotlight. He resurfaced later that year alongside Paul Heyman, adopting the persona of The Tribal Chief, which would soon propel him and WWE to a new zenith.

“I just want to be viewed as the most powerful superstar of all time, when it comes to WWE and sports entertainment,” Reigns told ESPN in 2022. “I just really wanted to convey this portrait of strength. Almost like a Mafia-style power. Not only is it respect, but they fear me.”

Reigns’ display of power has positioned him as WWE’s equivalent to Vito Corleone, Colonel Walter Kurtz, and John Dutton. However, his abuse of this authority has sparked storyline conflicts with his family, which took center stage in WWE programming throughout 2023. The recent return of his cousin, The Rock, hints at an impending family clash of epic proportions.

However, a future confrontation with the Hollywood icon may or may not be over Reigns’ Undisputed Universal title. At WrestleMania XL, Reigns has the unenviable task of facing a surging Cody Rhodes, who stands a reasonable chance of taking everything away from The Tribal Chief at WWE’s grand spectacle.

Regardless of the outcome, Reigns’ achievements firmly establish him as one of the best in wrestling history. His innovative storytelling and presentation have many naming him the greatest of all time. While some may dispute that claim, at 1,300 days and counting, Reigns has undeniably secured his legacy as the greatest of his era.