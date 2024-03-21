WWE makes an important announcement about Rey Mysterio’s return match

One of the matches WWE announced for this week’s (Mar. 22) episode of SmackDown on FOX is Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar. This will be Mysterio’s first match back in WWE since he lost the United States championship to YouTube douchebag Logan Paul last November at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Given the faction warfare at play between Mysterio’s LWO and Escobar’s Legado Del Fantasma, you might expect there to be a bunch of interference in Mysterio’s return match. But that’s completely off the table now, thanks to this “important announcement” tonight from SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis:

An important announcement ahead of tomorrow's #SmackDown and the huge one-on-one match between Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar. @WWE pic.twitter.com/TTBO2cafbp — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) March 21, 2024

Per Aldis, the LWO and Legado Del Fantasma are all barred from ringside, which means Mysterio and Escobar will settle their issues one-on-one inside the ring. In other words, Escobar will probably have to cheat on his own if he plans to take down the legendary luchador.

That gives us the following lineup for SmackDown:

IYO SKY vs. Naomi

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have a face-to-face meeting

Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar (LWO & Legado Del Fantasma barred from ringside)

Street Profits vs. AOP (part of a qualifying mini-tournament for the Six Pack ladder match)

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory (part of a qualifying mini-tournament for the Six Pack ladder match)

