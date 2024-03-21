Goldberg is really annoyed that ‘some Japanese girl’ beat his undefeated streak in WWE

Bill Goldberg isn’t too happy with WWE these days, mostly because that “piece of shit” Vince McMahon broke his promise to give the man a retirement match.

That means the gloves are off now, and he doesn’t mind taking some shots at the company that paid him mega bucks to wrestle 12 times from 2016 through 2022 and mostly stink up the joint in the process.

Here he is this week on “Tim Green - Nothing Left Unsaid” being bitter about WWE booking Asuka (or as he pronounces it, Aso͞oka) in 2017 to beat his famous undefeated streak from WCW in 1998. Goldberg doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that Asuka beat his streak after he returned to WWE in late 2016, nor is it a coincidence that every wrestler stole his signature move:

“Well, a girl beat my winning streak...beat my undefeated streak. Yeah, I can’t even remember. Aso͞oka is her name, some Japanese girl. And they touted her as being the one to have the longest winning streak. And it just so happened that that culminated when I got there, right? And then it just so happened that every single wrestler uses the spear in their moves, right? Pretty ironic that that happened when I got there, right? So, that’s how they do it.”

Bill thinks he was always up against it in WWE because Triple H didn’t like him:

“The fact that I didn’t get along with Paul Levesque, which is [Vince McMahon’s] son-in-law, I think had everything to do with it when I got there.”

Going all the way back to his first run with WWE in 2004, Bill said his tension with Triple H on Raw was real:

“...I think a lot of that [on-screen bad blood] between Hunter and myself was real...I wanted to rip his face off.”

Given that Triple H is running the creative side of WWE these days, I think there’s a very good chance that Go͞oldberg will have to book his retirement match outside of WWE. Go ahead and give Tony Khan a call, Bill, and maybe he can team you up with Darby Allin against the Young Bucks.

