Kevin Nash explains why it was the right time to end Goldberg’s undefeated streak in WCW

On this week’s episode of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash pushed back on the idea that the end of Goldberg’s famous undefeated streak (at Nash’s hands) at WCW Starrcade 1998 set into motion the demise of WCW.

As Nash explains it, the decision to beat Goldberg didn’t come out of the blue. Fans were already beginning to grow tired of his superman push:

“I’m like, well, we were all there, and if we’d go to the northeast they were booing Bill. You know? It wasn’t like all of a sudden it was like you know we have to beat Bill. It was just like, Bill’s starting to be the Yankees. Bill’s starting to be the Yankees...nobody wanted the Patriots to beat the Dolphins fucking record.”

Reading between the lines, I think the idea Nash is going for here is that the smarter fans in New York and other big markets in the northeast typically led the way in terms of where fan reactions were going next, so Goldberg’s streak was running out of steam soon enough, even if he remained undefeated as 1998 came to a close. That being said, Nash didn’t address the infamous Fingerpoke of Doom roughly one week later that saw Kev lay down for Hulk Hogan and hand the WCW world championship over to him.

So if it wasn’t the Goldberg debacle that killed WCW, then what was it? Nash goes back even further to the August 1998 WCW Road Wild pay-per-view in Sturgis, South Dakota, that was headlined by a tag team match of Hulk Hogan & Eric Bischoff vs. Diamond Dallas Page & Jay Leno.

“But you want to talk about what killed the fucking WCW? Jay Leno fucking getting, I think he had [DDP] in an arm bar? Like, you’re gonna tell me fucking Jay Leno’s gonna get you in an arm bar?”

It was actually Hogan who was kneeling at Leno’s mercy in an arm bar on that night, but Big Sexy doesn’t need to say another word about it to convince me he’s right. As a longtime fan of Conan O’Brien, I’m well aware of how effective Jay Leno is at ruining every good thing he touches, so of course his stupid chin is responsible for killing WCW. What an asshole.

