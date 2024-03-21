Becky Lynch names two WWE wrestlers as her soulmates in the ring

WWE star Becky Lynch answered several fan-submitted questions during a book signing this week with Premiere Collectibles, and one of those questions was about who her soulmate is in the ring. In other words, who can she work with forever?

Let’s check out The Man’s response:

“On my gosh. The very cool thing about that is I think there’s several. I think Charlotte [Flair] and I obviously have an undeniable chemistry, and an undeniable history. And I think no matter how many times myself and Charlotte have wrestled, I think people are always gonna want to see more. And another is Bianca Belair. She’s fabulous. I love stepping in the ring with her. And every time we do, I feel like there’s a little bit of magic that happens. And so, there’s a couple.”

I have to agree with Becky on this one. Her Last Woman Standing match with Charlotte at WWE Evolution in 2018 is probably my favorite Becky match of all-time, with her match against Bianca at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 a close runner up.

When all is said and done and Becky's career is over many years from now, do you think Flair and Belair will go down in history as her two best opponents in the ring?