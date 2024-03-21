In a video from WWE Deutschland’s Facebook page, Xavier Woods gave his bold prediction for this year’s night two main event at WrestleMania XL between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. According to the multi-time WWE tag team champion, it’ll be a new day for WWE and a bad one for The Tribal Chief.

“There is no way (Reigns) gets through WrestleMania with that championship,” said Woods. “If he does, I don’t know. I can’t say anything just in case he does, but I fully believe he’ll no longer be champion after WrestleMania 40.”

Despite Woods’ bold words and the power of positivity that he and his New Day partners often preach, it’s worth noting that Woods is a known player hater.

After winning the King of the Ring tournament in October 2021, Woods went toe-to-toe with The Tribal Chief in a match on SmackDown. Despite winning the contest by disqualification, Woods was left a battered mess as the Usos took Woods’ crown and bestowed it upon WWE’s true monarch. A week later, Reigns and company destroyed Woods’ chintzy crown, scepter, and throne.

Woods apparently still harbors anger and resentment toward the Head of the Table and is projecting his anger into what he hopes will be a positive result for Rhodes, whom he believes will be a worthy title holder.

“I feel we might just have a champion who shows up and defends the title a little more,” Woods said. “Then maybe people will have a shot at winning the Universal Championship.”

As the saying goes, “Be careful what you say; you might have to eat your words.” Perhaps Woods will be treated to a knuckle sandwich combo — supersized — after WrestleMania, courtesy of The Tribal Chef, err, Tribal Chief in the not-too-distant future.