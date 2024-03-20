Some advance quotes from Ronda Rousey’s upcoming memoir Our Fight that made the rounds earlier today (Mar. 20) included harsh words for disgraced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and the organization he led.

In a video posted to her Instagram tonight, the UFC Hall of Famer and three-time WWE Women’s champion had more to say about two McMahon lieutenants, and made her feelings about the company she worked for from 2018-2023 even more clear.

While talking about the differences between trash talking in mixed martial arts and pro wrestling, Rousey reveals that the only reason she doesn’t devote more time to trashing John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard in Our Fight was because of space limitations:

“In MMA, I originally just started them (beef) for publicity but, those other b*tches did not get the memo and so they became personal and in WWE, it’s all fake, I love them. Except for Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis. They can go fuck themselves. That’s real. “The only thing that really held me back was the number of words I was allowed to have in this book. We were contractually held to 9,000 words and I was going to talk so much more shit, especially about John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard. But our editor said we had to streamline everything and not take a detour on the fuck these old bastards quest. So, there was a lot more to it but I had to basically get down to the meat and potatoes in this…”

Laurinaitis was fired from WWE during McMahon’s 2022 hush money scandal. He was also named in the sex trafficking lawsuit which led to Vince’s resignation from WWE & parent company TKO earlier this year, but has claimed he was also a McMahon victim. Prichard is still with WWE. Rousey publicly called for his ouster after the latest allegations against McMahon surfaced in January of this year, and has declined to comment on the suit against his former boss, Laurinaitis & WWE itself.

While the above mentioned quotes from Our Fight did include some compliments for Paul “Triple H” Levesque, he may be the only WWE executive Ronda liked. When discussing unexpected things people can expect to read in her new book, Rousey mentions that she had to retire from MMA due to concussions. She then moved on to WWE:

“... Another thing that people don’t know, oh God… behind the scenes? Oh yeah. How much of an absolute shitshow it is at the WWE… they can’t hold the sword over my head and hold me hostage with my own career and I don’t need anything from them and I don’t intend on going back so I can actually say everything that I think and feel where everybody else that is still held captive by their organization cannot.”

Our Fight comes out on April 2, which means Ronda will be doing plenty of interviews to promote in the next couple weeks. That should be interesting for her former bosses at TKO, which owns UFC in addition to WWE.