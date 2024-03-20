WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis confirms reports of injury, surgery

Earlier today (Mar. 20), PWInsider reported that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently suffered an arm injury. Their sources told them it was believed to be a torn bicep, and that the 37 year old former NWA Worlds champ was set for surgery to repair the muscle.

A short time later, Insider issued a follow-up to say Aldis’ surgery was actually today. They also added that he is not expected to miss any appearances and would continue to appear as WWE’s authority figure on Friday nights during the course of his recovery.

It wasn’t long after that that Aldis posted on X to confirm the whole deal:

Yes, I just got out of surgery for a ruptured bicep tendon, and yes, the sheets had it within minutes. God bless 'em. Must be a slow news day...anyway it was a freak accident, I'm on the mend, and I will continue to fulfill my obligations. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wawHrsW70H — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) March 20, 2024

Aldis debuted as an on-screen character for WWE last October. He also works as a producer behind the scenes. He hasn’t wrestled since an independent show weeks before starting on SmackDown. He hasn’t ruled out a return to the ring, but has said in interviews that he’s fully focused on his current job.

For now, wrestling is out of the question. Here’s hoping reporters are asking Aldis about it again in the not-too-distant future, after he’s made a complete recovery.