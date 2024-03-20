NXT got its best rating in a month from its smallest audience of the year

The ratings and viewership data are in for the March 19 edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, the show averaged 569,000 viewers and scored a 0.18 rating among 18-49 year olds. It’s the third straight week the overall audience has declined, and is the smallest total viewership figure NXT’s had in 2024. The demo rating, however, is up for the first time since Feb. 20, and is among the best of the year for WWE’s third brand.

So while fewer people in general watched, the age group that advertisers pay the most attention to made up more of the audience.

What to attribute that to? You’ve got me. The NCAA Tournament officially started with two play-in games on cable network truTv, but while I haven’t seen the ratings for those yet I have a hard time thinking they did huge numbers. And if they did, I’d have thought they would have pulled more 18-49 year olds. [Shrug emoji]

We’ll see if NXT can get both numbers climbing next Tuesday. In the meantime...

Here’s a rundown of NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

