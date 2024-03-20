Two very good examples of WWE’s recent production changes from this week’s Raw

After their long-time and much-criticized head of production Kevin Dunn left WWE late last year, WWE moved quickly to hire veteran producer Lee Fitting for the role.

We also quickly heard that Fitting would be making changes that could make WWE television look more like shows he produced for ESPN such as Monday Night Football and College GameDay. An early example was the videos of wrestlers arriving for events that started popping up on social media.

Fans started noticed other changes, like different logo placements during the show and individualized graphics for wrestlers. Those can be seen in video packages before big matches — the kind we used to only get for PPV/PLE cards, but that were now showing up on Monday and Friday nights.

Those kinds of motion graphics can also be spotted coming into and out of commercials, a space in the broadcast where Fitting & his team have gotten particularly creative.

It was that kind of tracking shot that caught a lot of people’s attention this past Monday night (Mar. 18) on Raw. WWE’s cameras followed Sami Zayn out of the ring after his segment with Gunther. We got to “walk with” the #1 contender for the Intercontinental title as he headed backstage, which led us directly into a conversation between DIY and Awesome Truth that returned our attention to the qualifiers that were going on for WrestleMania XL’s Tag Title Ladder Match.

This whole segment was one continuous shot and it may be the most impressive piece of camera work in Raw's history.



Kevin Dunn was stealing a wage and lowering the standards weekly. pic.twitter.com/KB6pb56A1d — Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) March 19, 2024

In addition to looking cool and giving viewers a reason to check their phones or otherwise tune out between segments, the shot also reinforces the idea that we’re watching a show about a fleshed out fictional world rather than just a series of matches or sketches in a variety show.

Some of WWE’s recent tweaks also make that world a more logical place. The other moment we wanted to highlight from the latest Raw did that by eliminating something that’s been making wrestling fans roll their eyes for years. Personally, I’m so used to hearing wrestlers’ entrance music before they run in to save someone from a beatdown I didn’t even notice that “Kingdom” didn’t play when Cody Rhodes raced to the ring and stopped The Bloodline’s attack on Jey Uso (thanks to Justin Barrasso for pointing it out in his latest SI.com’s Week in Wrestling column).

It’s the little things.

But while I can’t see us complaining about a tweak like that last one, it is conceivable that too many new flourishes like the Goodfellas-esque tracking shot could become as annoying or distracting as Dunn’s love of rapid cuts did. But we’re nowhere near that point yet, at least for my money.

Let us know what you think of these examples and WWE’s recent production changes in general in the comments below.