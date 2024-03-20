Another WWE exec has left the company

Since the Endeavor acquisition and subsequent merger with UFC under TKO was finalized last September, WWE has seen several high-ranking officials depart the company.

We can add another to a list that already includes former Chief Financial Offier & President Frank Riddick, former Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn, and former EVP of Human Resources Suzette Ramirez-Carr. According to a report today (Mar. 19) from PWInsider, Executive Vice President of Live Events John Porco left WWE last month.

Porco had been with WWE since 1999, when he started with the title Public Relations Coordinator. The Fordham University grad joined the live events department in 2002, and held a variety of marketing titles as he worked his way up to EVP by 2022. The reason for his departure is not known.

Justin Scalise will take over for Porco, per PWInsider. Under Porco, Scalise’s WWE title was Senior Vice President, Live Event Marketing.