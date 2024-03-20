Ronda Rousey takes aim at Vince McMahon in her new memoir

There were signs that Ronda Rousey has issues with WWE management going back to her initial 2018-2019 run with the company. Those became much more apparent over the course of Rousey’s 2022-2023 return stint, when she criticized WWE’s booking of her SmackDown Women’s title program with Liv Morgan by saying it had been “hamstrung by a bunch of octogenarians” who put “less than five minutes of thought a week into each women’s storyline.”

Now that she’s no longer under contract, Ronda’s been pretty clear about her feelings. In the wake of Vince McMahon’s resignation from WWE & parent company TKO following the filing of Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit against him, John Laurinaitis, and WWE itself, she called for Bruce Prichard’s ouster. And now some snippets from Rousey’s forthcoming memoir Our Fight are making the rounds online, and she’s not holding back.

The UFC Hall of Famer has good things to say about Triple H, who seemed to be in charge of recruiting Rousey to WWE after her mixed martial arts career ended. But whatever affinity or respect she ever had for Vince is long gone:

“NXT was founded by and under the control of Triple H, real name Paul Levesque. In addition to being my in-ring WrestleMania nemesis, he is arguably one of the best professional wrestlers in history and one of the better people on the business side. He is married to Stephanie McMahon, who is the daughter of WWE’s Emperor Palpatine, Vince McMahon. Vince took over the company from his father in the early 1980s and spent the better part of forty years playing a real-world pro-wrestling version of Monopoly, buying up and absorbing smaller promotions until he basically owned them all. “It’s hard sometimes to know where the evil, unethical, slimeball character of Vince McMahon played out for the cameras ends and the actual questionably ethical, many times sued, and multiple times accused of sexual misconduct Vince McMahon begins. That blurred line between character and reality is a recurring theme within the WWE Universe.”

Another pull quote includes a reference to McMahon in reference to WWE’s premium live event schedule, specifically their contract to bring two a year to Saudi Arabia:

“[Pay-per-views are] held in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, as well as now twice a year in Saudi Arabia, a nation that restricts the rights of women in a way that I’m certain Vince McMahon wishes he could.”

Rousey specifically mentions reports of a “casting couch” at WWE under McMahon’s leadership while discussing the company’s so-called Divas Revolution/Women’s Evolution — and hints at other similar scandals that may have never gone public:

“WWE loves to do well-produced video segments about the legacy of women within the organization, but the truth is women have largely been footnotes. For the longest time, they were relegated to serving male characters in a valet role, an overly sexualized supporting character that takes cheap shots when the ref isn’t looking. Over time, as the level of female talent grew and society as a whole started to shift, the organization gradually expanded the role of female wrestlers. “WWE bills itself as a sports entertainment organization, and just like in the mainstream entertainment industry, there was, by all accounts, a casting couch culture where men backstage in powerful positions pressured female talent for sexual favors in return for airtime. There were so many public accusations and scandals it’s hard to keep track, and more that I’m sure the WWE managed to sweep under the ring.”

The moment that caused WWE to update its presentation of their women’s talent happened prior to Ronda’s arrival, but she stands up for the previous generations who worked for McMahon nonetheless:

“And it was only after WWE was basically armbarred into it, following a global social media backlash to #givedivasachance after Divas were given a total of thirty seconds— less time than it takes most people to read this paragraph—for a nationally televised tag match. Four women were given less time to collectively wrestle than every single man on the roster got for his intro music alone. “Presented this information as a person outside of the wrestling world you might draw the conclusion that there is a troubling foundational sexist, patriarchal culture within the WWE. You would be right. I have nothing but respect for the female wrestlers who paved the way for women wrestlers today. And nothing but disgust for the amount of sexist, degrading bullshit they were put through.”

The allegations against McMahon (which he denies) have yet to lead to sweeping changes at WWE, if they ever will. But a prominent figure like Ronda talking about Vince and the organization he led like this in her book is an indication of how public opinion has turned against him since the stories in Grant’s lawsuit went public — and make it seem even more unlikely than it already did that he’ll ever be able to change the world’s perception of him, let alone return to WWE or its parent company TKO.

Our Fight hits bookshelves on April 2.

H/t Covalent TV