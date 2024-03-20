Stand & Deliver’s NXT Tag title match might be main roster-riffic

Not to be outdone by the circuitous route Raw and SmackDown are taking to pick the challengers for the main roster Tag Team championship Six Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL, NXT has been running qualifying matches for a Triple Threat that will determine who faces Wolf Dogs for their Tag belts during ‘Mania weekend in Philadelphia.

Last night (Mar. 19), two teams punched their ticket for that Triple Threat. Nathan Frazer & Axiom and Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows advanced to face the LWO on the April 2 episode of NXT. Seems unlikely that The OC duo would be down in Orlando if they weren’t at least making it Stand & Deliver, and that confidence came across in their post-show promo...

They may not be the only main roster act challenging Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker (the latter of whom is technically a member of the SmackDown roster himself, in case you forgot). Alpha Academy showed up this week, and got Breakker to agree to a “beat the champs, get a title shot” match. The title shot that’s on the line is entry into the one at Stand & Deliver, making it a Triple Threat.

As my guy Marcus said in his review of this week’s NXT, the Wolf Dogs are tremendously entertaining (I’m still giggling about Corbin’s “too late”), so even if you just clicked to see why Master Gable sent his crew to the WWE Performance Center, pressing play on this one is worth your time:

Let us know if you think we’re headed toward a main roster-iffic NXT Tag title Triple Threat on April 6 in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out our playlist of the rest of the highlights from the Mar. 19 NXT:

Tatum Paxley vs. Roxanne Perez

Lyra Valkyria wants to defend her title against Roxanne Perez

Oba Femi comes to blows with Dijak and Josh Briggs

Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece

Arianna Grace names Gigi Dolin “Ms. NXT in Training”

The Family issue another threat to NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov

Drew Gulak vs. Riley Osborne – Heritage Cup Match

Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

FULL MATCH – Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar

Carmelo Hayes blindsides Trick Williams with a sneak attack

Nathan Frazer and Axiom are built for any challenge (Digital Exclusive)

No Quarter Catch Crew want to bring proper heritage to NXT (Digital Exclusive)

