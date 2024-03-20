Move over, Bloodline - The Rhodes clan is growing

As the opening to Cody Rhodes’ entrance theme, Kingdom, often reminds fans, wrestling has more than one royal family. And as it relates to the Rhodes family tree, that brood is about to expand.

Dustin Rhodes, the older brother of WrestleMania headliner Cody Rhodes, recently introduced his nephews, Wyatt and Wayne Rhodes, to the world on social media. Collectively known as The Texas Outlaws — an homage to the original Outlaws consisting of Rhodes family patriarch Dusty Rhodes and his partner Dick Murdoch — Wyatt and Wayne will make their pro debut at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy showcase this Sunday, March 24.

The #Rhodes Legacy is strong and growing. Introducing my nephews Wyatt and Wayne Rhodes, #TheTexasOutlaws who will make their debut at #RWA's showcase this Sunday March 24th at 7/6 central on #RWA's @youtube channel in the main event 2out of 3 falls 30 minute time limit for the… pic.twitter.com/GGjiMU5N8x — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 18, 2024

Established in 2020 by Dustin Rhodes, the Rhodes Wrestling Academy, a wrestling school for young hopefuls, will broadcast its tenth student showcase on its YouTube channel this Saturday at 7/6 central. In addition to the debuts of Wayne and Wyatt, there will be a men’s and women’s match for the respective RWA titles. The academy will also introduce its tag titles, which will headline the event in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

The introduction of Wyatt and Wayne comes after Main Event” Jey Uso recently gave his thoughts on the future of the Bloodline, the Samoan family stable consisting of members of the Anoaʻi, Fatu, and Maivia clans. Counting the number of active performers from each tribe in the industry today, Uso figures that the Bloodline storyline could continue in WWE for several more years.

While that may be true, the Bloodline won’t be alone. The Rhodes dynasty, spearheaded by Cody and Dustin, is also growing and could pose a long-term challenge to the Samoan kin mafia in the future.