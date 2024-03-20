Raw’s ratings tell a familiar story

The latest set of television numbers are in for WWE Raw and, while there are fluctuations, they key points are the same as they’ve been for the past several weeks.

According to Wrestlenomics, the Mar. 18 episode averaged 1,687,000 viewers per hour from 8-11pm ET on Monday night, with a .55 rating in the 18-49 year old demographic. Both are down from the previous Monday (4% in total audience, less than 2% in the demo), but still within the range the show’s been operating in for most of this year.

Even with the drops, Raw once again had the highest 18-49 rating of anything on cable. WWE was once again second only to ABC’s The Bachelor (which was watched by 3.43 million viewers and did a .59 in the demo) on all of television Monday night.

These numbers may increase with only two shows to go before WrestleMania XL, but even if they don’t Raw will still likely continue to stack up well relative to the competition.

We shall see. Until we do, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of Raw’s numbers:

* Pre-recorded “Best of” show

