Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross are set to clash on SmackDown

The return of Logan Paul and the ongoing Bloodline drama won’t be the only things to highlight next Friday’s SmackDown as Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross are set to go mano a mano in Dallas.

In recent weeks, Kross and his troops in The Final Testament have been running over Lashley and his all-mighty crew, playing an integral part in costing Lashley a shot at Seth Rollins’ World Championship at WrestleMania. And now Kross is crowing about it in a digital exclusive for WWE.

“Deep down, you are scared to death that you are never gonna stand in a WWE ring again as World Champion,” said Kross. “And it’s funny how that has a way of changing people. But what’s even funnier to me than that is that I’m the one who’s solely responsible for you losing out on the opportunity to compete at WrestleMania.”

In their exchanges, Kross has scored the upper hand on the former WWE Champion by targeting Lashley’s right arm, which sent him into the Elimination Chamber match at less than 100%. Now, The Final Testament is questioning Lashley’s resolve and his future, as manager Paul Ellering asked, “So, Bobby, the question isn’t what you’ve lost, but what more can you afford to lose?”

Apparently, Lashley has plenty left to spare, which he plans on unloading on Kross firsthand.

“Kross, you’re so desperate to get my attention. Well, congratulations, you have my attention. But here’s where you got it wrong. I don’t fear men like you,” said Lashley.

Yup, dem’s are definitely fightin’ words.

Excited, Cagesiders?