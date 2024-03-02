Jade Cargill teases more with Damage CTRL after SmackDown staredown

The big beat in WrestleMania XL’s WWE Women’s title program on SmackDown last night (Mar. 1) was Dakota Kai betraying Bayley and sticking with Damage CTRL & the champ, IYO SKY.

But we also got the latest cameo appearance from Jade Cargill. In another tease for the former AEW star’s arrival to the blue brand roster, Cargill had a brief staredown with SKY shortly after Damage CTRL took out Bayley.

Jade might have walked away from that interaction for her meeting with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, but she wasn’t done. First she reposted the above clip, adding that the group should “get their ass beat for what they did” and that “someone like that shouldn’t hold a belt”.

She then reposted that message to make it clear she had her eyes on IYO’s title.

I mean hold. MY belt https://t.co/oKTE32WmS4 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 2, 2024

You’d think we’re too far along in the Bayley/SKY story to make any changes for to the WrestleMania card, so this probably won’t lead to Cargill’s first singles title feud.

But if they want to get Jade in the line-up for Philadelphia, WWE Women’s Tag champs Kabuki Warriors don’t currently have any plans for April 6-7. Maybe she could pair up with another high profile name who isn’t booked for the Showcase of the Immortals — and someone Cargill’s been linked to in one way or another since signing with WWE — and go after Asuka & Kairi Sane with Bianca Belair? Get the new Superstar some experience & wins alongside the former ‘Mania main eventer, and build history for an inevitable feud with The EST somewhere down the line.

Just a thought. Let us know what you make of it, and last night’s scene & online follow-up, in the comments below.