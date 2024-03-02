Cody Rhodes showed up to SmackDown after it went off the air

Cody Rhodes may talk a big game, but when it’s time to back it up, The American Nightmare is nowhere to be found.

Last week at Elimination Chamber, Rhodes challenged The Rock to a one-on-one match anytime before WrestleMania. Before that, Rhodes promised retribution for the slap he received from the Great One during the WrestleMania Kickoff press event.

“Rock, you put your hands on me. Rock, you slapped me across the face. And what that means is I’m going to hit you back,” said Rhodes on the Feb.12 edition of Raw.

Then, earlier this week, Rhodes publicly shared his upcoming work schedule, revealing a stop in Glendale, AZ, on March 1, where SmackDown was happening and where both The Rock and Roman Reigns were present. But after an eventful two days, which saw The Rock debuting a taunting t-shirt and delivering a scathing promo on the son of Dusty Rhodes, Cody was notably absent.

"The Rock will do everything in his power to make sure you don't win that title"@TheRock is laying down the law #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/po7FZ1UJdo — WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2024

Well, that is until SmackDown went off the air.

During the evening’s dark match, Rhodes took to the ring to take on Drew McIntyre. Rhodes would win by disqualification after Grayson Waller interfered on McIntyre’s behalf. After clearing the ring of McIntyre and having put Waller through a table, Roman Reigns’ challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania addressed the live crowd.

Rhodes asked the audience what Rock had to say earlier in the night. He then turned to his cousin and WWE timekeeper, Berkley Ottman, and asked for an account of Rock’s statement. After being informed that The Rock accused the locals of using cocaine and meth, a stunned Rhodes replied, “Oh my god! There’s kids here. Oh, Berk, we can’t say that here.”

Cody Rhodes Victory Speech asking about The Rock’s appearance tonight #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/GHlNC3gAdf — hartxx (ja morant’s lawyer) (@luvhartxx) March 2, 2024

Rhodes then proceeded to pander to the fans as he often does following his matches, giving away souvenirs to those in attendance. What Rhodes didn’t hand out, however, was that receipt he promised The Rock for slapping him in the face.

Perhaps the next time Rhodes asks the people what they want to talk about, someone should ask where Rhodes was when The Rock eviscerated him again during SmackDown and challenged him and his BFF Seth Rollins to a tag team match at WrestleMania.