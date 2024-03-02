Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included all of the fallout from Elimination Chamber 2024, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Shinsuke Nakamura

After losing a feud to Cody Rhodes in January, Nakamura put over Sami Zayn on this week’s episdoe of Raw. Sami’s losing streak is over at Shinsuke’s expense; Zayn can now move up to chase GUNTHER’s Intercontinental title, while Shinsuke doesn’t have an obvious direction for WrestleMania.

Stock Down #2: Naomi

Naomi followed up on the Elimination Chamber match, where she was the first wrestler eliminated, by doing the job for Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown. I don’t think this is the kind of booking Naomi’s fans hoped she would receive after she returned to WWE at Royal Rumble.

Stock Down #1: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

WWE made it clear on this week’s Raw that Candice and Indi were total pretenders in that women’s tag team title match at Elimination Chamber. They lost a tag match against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in less than three minutes on Raw, which should take them out of the championship hunt for the time being.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Raquel Rodriguez & Bron Breakker

Breakker and Rodriguez were both booked in squash victories this week on TV on the road to WrestleMania, which could be a sign that WWE has something of substance planned for them on the biggest pro wrestling event of the year.

Stock Up #2: Rey Mysterio

The LWO was completely ineffective as a babyface faction during the last four months when Rey Mysterio was out of action. But the group’s luck turned around on last night’s SmackDown when Rey came back to help Carlito beat Santos Escobar in a street fight. Rey is a big star, and he’s back at the perfect time with WrestleMania 40 coming up next month.

Stock Up #1: Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns became something of an afterthought over the last month as a result of The Rock’s heel turn, but he took a major step out of The Rock’s shadow on SmackDown when The Great One acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?