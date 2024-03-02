This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown was promoted largely on the fact that The Rock would be making his return go television. He jumped the gun on as much with an actual 21 minute promo on his social media accounts that addressed a bunch of loose ends and closed with one hell of a line.

“Cody Rhodes, from the bottom of my heart, man-to-man, fuck your story.”

But he didn’t really respond to Cody’s challenge for a match and that’s what WWE immediately sold us on anticipating to open this show. Right off the top, Roman Reigns’ music hit to a thunderous ovation.

And then he had a blast of a time forcing them to acknowledge him not once, not twice, but three times because it just wasn’t good enough. It wasn’t loud enough for him.

It was so loud.

Reigns made like he was going to leave, because he fulfilled his obligations just showing up, but Paul Heyman stopped him because there was more business to handle. Namely, The Rock coming out.

And I’ll be damned if Reigns wasn’t visibly annoyed by this. He wasn’t even trying to hide it.

Worth noting, at the very least.

Rocky went right into his schtick, calling out Glendale for having the largest group of cocaine and meth users out there. But finally he’s here and now they have something decent to shoot into their veins.

Pro wrestling, he says, is finally cool again.

You know who isn’t cool? Cody Rhodes.

Then he answered the challenge — hell no, he will not be going one-on-one with Cody because he doesn’t just get to call him out and get a match like that. The Bloodline had a laugh about his challenge but they’re businessmen so they had a counter offer.

A tag team match at night one of WrestleMania 40, with some special stipulations attached. If the babyfaces win, the Bloodline will be barred from ringside for Rhodes vs. Reigns. If the heels win, it’s a Bloodline Rules match.

And then, the money angle.

When Rock was going into his catchphrase, finishing off the big promo with his usual refrain about smelling and cooking, Reigns stepped in. He needed something from his cousin.

“I need you to acknowledge me.”

And I’ll be damned if The Rock didn’t do just that.

We’ve been waiting for WWE to do something, anything, to put Reigns at or above The Rock’s level on television, or at least give the perception of it. After all, Reigns is the champion here, and he’s the leader, and he couldn’t continue being an afterthought to his bigger star cousin.

This took care of all of that.

And it somehow felt like a shocking moment, all things considered. The fans certainly responded to it like it was a really big deal. Hell, it felt that way! It also served as a backdrop for what is so obviously on the way later on.

Great stuff all around.

As a side note, I find it hilarious that they absolutely had to open with this segment just to ensure The Rock got all his stuff in. It took up like 40 minutes to start the show! Insanity.

But a lot of fun.

Well, we didn’t have to wait long for Dakota Kai’s turn.

Bayley was initially suspicious of Kai but after a display of loyalty, she believed the backstage attack lie Kai fed her. It felt like an obvious setup for yet another betrayal and wouldn’t you know it, that’s exactly what it was.

They booked Bayley & Kai vs. The Kabuki Warriors for this show, and after Bayley took all the offense for the majority of the match, she finally got to the corner for a hot tag.

And Kai jumped down to avoid it.

The knife plunged into the back once more.

Bayley went down swinging but she went down again. They did more of a beatdown and the entire thing is working well to get plenty of sympathy on Bayley. Enough to put her in position to win the title from Sky at WrestleMania?

For what it’s worth, they had Sky do an impromptu staredown with Jade Cargill backstage after that segment. Take that for what you will.

All the rest

Tiffany Stratton def. Naomi in a singles match that looked pretty good for the spot it was put in. Stratton stole it with a rake to the eyes the referee didn’t see, following up with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. This absolutely felt like WWE recognizing the response she got in Australia and deciding it’s time to see about a push.

Bron Breakker scored another win via squash on this show, spearing Xyon Quinn (remember him?!?) and pinning him in a matter of seconds. They’re smashing this guy over, and I’m entirely okay with random acts of explosiveness like this.

Rey Mysterio is back! He made his return to help Carlito defeat Santos Escobar in a Street Fight that devolved into Legado del Fantasma vs. the LWO, with the latter getting the best of it due to the aforementioned return. We haven’t seen Rey in months due to knee surgery and he’s got a ready made program to come back into. The crowd was hot for it and this faction feud just got a whole lot more interesting.

LA Knight ran around the arena looking for AJ Styles. Nick Aldis informed him he told Styles to stay home, so Knight cut a promo on him and that was that. We are indeed getting Knight vs. Styles at WrestleMania, and I’m entirely sure I love it for either guy. But they’ve got time to make it interesting.

They headlined this show with a surprising match — Randy Orton vs. Austin Theory with Kevin Owens as a special guest on commentary (big pop for Owens gleefully noting “see, I’m special” when they announced him as such during his entrance). The match was set up earlier in the evening when Theory and Grayson Waller were laughing about the Logan Paul situation at Elimination Chamber. There wasn’t much to the match, with it all building to Theory trying the rolling Stunner and Orton hitting him with the RKO OUTTA NOWHERE for the pin. Waller tried to hop in after, Owens made sure that didn’t happen, and the two babyfaces showed respect to end the night. It was fine.

Another good outing, with some big storyline advancement.

Grade: B+

