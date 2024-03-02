More variety like this, please!

Bron Breakker is now a full time member of the Friday Night SmackDown roster — even while he’s still NXT tag team champion and hitting Orlando to work every Tuesday night — and he was back again this week for another match.

“Match” is being very kind to what this actually was:

They rang the bell, Breakker sprinted across the ring, hit Xyon Quinn with a Spear, screamed in his face, and then pinned him to score yet another impressive victory. I am not mad at this at all. In fact, I think we need more variety like this.

I’m not saying there should be a quick squash like this every week but I don’t need every match to feature a long back-and-forth between two evenly matched competitors. Sometimes we need to see a good old fashioned passionate ass whooping, and sometimes we need an epic war of attrition.

But every now and again we need to see a guy hit an impressive finisher right as soon as the bell rings and that be that.

