With so little time left until NXT’s biggest show of the year, Stand & Deliver scheduled for Sat., April 6, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the promotion had to get rolling on booking matches for it on this week’s episode of television.

First, Roxanne Perez continued demanding her shot at Lyra Valkyria and the NXT women’s championship she never actually lost herself. After defeating Tatum Paxley this week, Lyra hit the scene to throw down before outright demanding Ava book the two in a title match early next month.

Wish granted.

Elsewhere, two more tag team matches took place to get us to the triple threat match that will determine who moves on to face Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin at Stand & Deliver — Axiom & Nathan Frazer defeated No Quarter Catch Crew in the first, and The Good Brothers defeated Hank Walker & Tank Ledger in the second. Those two teams will link up with the LWO for a triple threat match to determine who advances.

That match could also feature Alpha Academy, who showed up this evening to campaign for a spot and were given a non-title match against the Wolf Dogs next week. If they win, they book their ticket to the Stand & Deliver tag title match.

The updated Stand & Deliver lineup: