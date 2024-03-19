Undertaker explains why Sting match didn’t happen when both were with WWE

For more than a decade, fans who watched wrestling during the Monday Night War era dreamed of a showdown between Sting and The Undertaker. Whether it was the similarities in their supernatural-tinged gimmicks, their positions atop WCW and WWE (then WWF), or just the visual of an undead vigilante with a painted face standing opposite an undead mortician in western garb... a match between the two was high atop a lot of people’s wish lists.

Sting didn’t opt to join WWE when Vince McMahon bought WCW, which dashed hopes for many years. But then The Icon finally signed with McMahon’s company in 2014, and... we still didn’t a Taker match.

What happened? You can probably guess (hint: he’s no longer involved with the company he grew into the biggest in wrestling history because of confirmed hush money payments and alleged sexual abuse), but Taker confirmed it while discussing Sting’s recent retirement on his Six Feet Under podcast:

“That would have been huge box office. It just didn’t work out. He had a short run in WWE and Vince didn’t want it. For whatever reason — I don’t know what it was. He didn’t feel it. Everybody else was clamoring for this match for quite a few years. A year or two into that character change, I mean, people were already sending me artwork with the billboard or the poster. It just never worked out.”

Taker, or I should say Mark Calaway, doesn’t think the match would have delivered on all those years of hopes & dreams at that point anyway, even though neither man would retire for several years:

“The match would have been good, but I don’t think it would have lived up to the expectations that people have for it. People always think about things in a certain sense. I think they thought in their mind of Undertaker, 2007 or 2008 versus Sting. It was later on than that. I can say I was way on the backside of what I was going to do when he got there.”

Calaway also praised AEW’s handling of Sting’s last run for partnering him with Darby Allin and putting him in hardcore matches so he could still deliver despite being in his 60s. He also liked that WWE acknowledged Sting’s retirement on Raw.

You can check out the entire episode of Six Feet Under the above is pulled from here.