Booker T calls CM Punk story that he started ‘clickbait’

When Booker T released a clip from his The Hall of Fame podcast teasing the story of a “run-in” he had with CM Punk while Punk was visiting NXT last week, I wasn’t the only person who immediately thought about Booker’s extended 2018 bit with Corey Graves.

In that case, Book implied that issues with Graves led to him being removed from the Raw announce desk. The two managed to convince people on all sides of the business there was heat between them, until they had a big on-air laugh about how they’d worked everyone.

And it turns out we were right to remember that one, because Booker’s Punk story was basically the same thing without Punk being in on it.

Book explained as much on the latest episode of The Hall of Fame:

“Look, me and CM Punk, we won’t be having a fight, okay? I wanna let everybody know out there — I have no ill will towards CM Punk... contrary to popular belief, I consider CM Punk a friend. So when I’m saying something about CM Punk, guys, do not take it literally like the internet and these sites do. Don’t take it serious. Don’t jump into that mud. “If you hear me say anything here on The Hall of Fame, this show — it’s show-related. I’m trying to entertain my fans. I’m trying to entertain the fans that’s watching this. Trying to give you guys a moment where you ain’t got to think about that kind of stuff, alright? So if you hear me say something about CM Punk, Corey Graves, Michael Cole, Brad [Gilmore, his podcast co-host] — don’t jump into the internet mess, alright? “So let’s just get that out there right now because that story, that 40-second story that people wrote, it was clickbait, guys. That’s what it was, more than anything. Did I put it out there? Did I say it, as far as I had a beef, I was going to run up? Yeah. I said it. I’m entertaining, guys. Entertaining... just playing around.”

So to summarize:

On his podcast, Booker T claimed he had a story to tell he knew the wrestle web (fans and reporters/writers/podcasters/creators) would be intrigued by, and released a clip from his podcast specifically highlighting that. The wrestle web, while skeptical, was intrigued by said story and proceeded to cover & discuss it accordingly. After his quote took a spin around the “news” cycle, getting some free publicity for The Hall of Fame along with clicks for sites like the one you’re on now in the process, Booker reveals we were right to be skeptical, and busts our chops a bit for being interested enough to engage with his story in the first place.

Pro wrestling, everybody!