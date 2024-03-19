Yet another comment from Drew McIntyre on his WWE contract status

Drew McIntyre’s contract status first made headlines on sites like this one immediately after WrestleMania 39. Fast forward a year, and McIntyre is getting ready to challenge World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins at next month’s WrestleMania XL. While we’ve had something like 20+ updates about a possible Drew deal over the past 12 months, as far as we know he & WWE still haven’t put pen to paper on a new one.

He’s advertised for shows into May. That could mean McIntyre & WWE have an agreement in principle, or it could just mean WWE added injury time/time off to McIntyre’s last contract (which was allegedly set to expire before this year’s ‘Mania).

As a guest on The Ringer’s The Masked Man Show recently, Drew isn’t giving us any answers... except that he plans to keep wrestling, even if that means working under his real name again as he did in Impact and on the indies for several years after WWE released him in 2014:

“It’s very important to me, having a new contract. It’s been talked about for a very long time on the internet. I’m not the only one whose contract comes up every few years or whatever, but you would think it, reading the internet. “There is nothing I can say right now. I can say that I’m having fun. I can say that I intend to continue having fun and I’m in my prime. I’m younger than everyone thinks I am because I’ve been around for such a long time. I have years to go. No matter what, you’ll still see Drew McIntyre wrestling. I can say ‘or Drew Galloway’ and that would get everyone’s attention.”

Let us know if that got your attention. You can listen to every McIntyre had to say on The Masked Man Show here.

H/t Fightful for transcription