Drew McIntyre’s newest t-shirt is a merchandise gamble worth the risk

Purchasing a t-shirt or other merchandise from WWE is akin to gambling at a casino. It involves taking a significant risk by investing money in something that might only offer fleeting satisfaction, which is often the case with team-related merchandise, evidenced by R-Truth’s short but glorious stint with Judgment Day.

But WWE’s latest offering celebrates the unsung hero of Monday nights, the self-proclaimed Savior of WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre.

☑️ Go on a generational social media run



➡️ https://t.co/6UTN6uXy3D pic.twitter.com/qiVrHB2UVO — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 19, 2024

In what will either be a worthwhile investment for his fans that celebrates his most brilliant run to date or an item ready for the clearance rack the day after WrestleMania, McIntyre has a brand new tee that officially proclaims him The Savior of WrestleMania. The back of the shirt lists Drew Mac’s current and future accomplishments following this year’s Showcase of the Immortals. Those accolades include:

Injure CM Punk

Win the Chamber

Win the World Championship at WrestleMania

Become Immortal

Thus far, McIntyre has achieved two of the four items on his newest gear. Yet, a check mark appears next to each item as if he’s already completed each task. Technically, he’s not wrong, as McIntyre did win a world title at WrestleMania 36, which will keep his name alive forever in the annals of pro wrestling history.

However, the shirt is referencing his upcoming bid to take the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at this year’s WrestleMania, which would again cement McIntyre’s name and legacy in WWE’s record books.

But about being the Savior of WrestleMania, it’s hard to argue against that point.

While The Rock is likely to dispute that, with Cody Rhodes ready to refute the Great One’s claims, McIntyre has stepped up his performances in recent weeks by winning entertaining matches and delivering cutting promos in and out of the ring while dropping bombs on social media. After Punk went down with an injury at the Royal Rumble, WWE had to scramble to find a suitable replacement for what would’ve been Rollins’ dance partner in Philadelphia for WWE’s mega spectacle.

McIntyre quickly filled the void left by Punk, becoming just as compelling a challenger for Rollins as Chicago’s favorite son and arguably even more so. Despite a 20-year career that includes winning world titles and headlining signature events, McIntyre continues to improve as he strolls and trolls his way into perhaps his most significant role yet: Raw’s World Heavyweight Champion.

Perhaps $32.99 isn’t a steep asking price for McIntyre’s newest apparel, especially when his contract status is still up in the air. Regardless of his fate at WrestleMania and beyond, we should all chip in and consider it a tip to the man doing his part to make 2024’s WrestleMania the best yet.