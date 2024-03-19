CM Punk will be at WrestleMania XL after all

After he tore his triceps in the Royal Rumble, CM Punk went on Raw to talk through how the injury meant 2024 will be another year in which he won’t have a chance to get the WrestleMania main event spot he’s coveted throughout his career.

But he was just talking about wrestling for a title at the Showcase of the Immortals. He didn’t say that he wouldn’t be AT WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Last night (Mar. 18) on Raw, we got out latest update on Punk’s post-surgery rehab. This one also served as a plug for his appearance on next Monday’s episode from Chicago. And it included Punk saying that, injury or no, he plans to be at ‘Mania the weekend of April 6-7.

“Do I plan on being at WrestleMania? WrestleMania is in Philadelphia. What are the first four letters in Philadelphia? Phil — you can’t have WrestleMania in Philadelphia without Phil. Whether I’m invited or uninvited, it never matters with CM Punk. He’ll be there.”

Works for us. WWE’s done a pretty good job keeping Punk front of mind for wrestling fans while he’s on the injured list, and giving him something to do during their biggest event of the year makes sense.

Now the question becomes: what will they have him do? He was great as a talking head at February’s WrestleMania Kickoff event in Las Vegas, so any kind of commentary role would work.

Or might they plant some seeds for whatever feud he’ll jump back into when he gets cleared this summer? That Drew McIntyre guy has a big match, and his trolling of Punk has only picked up since the injury.

