Becky Lynch’s big night included a big announcement

It’s an exciting time to be The Man.

Becky Lynch won the women’s Elimination Chamber match in Australia last month, earning herself a title match at WrestleMania XL. She’s got an autobiography/memoir, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, coming out the week before ‘Mania, and left a copy of it at the White House while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with the President.

And last night (Mar. 18) in the main event of Raw, Lynch defeated her nemesis Nia Jax in a televised singles match for the first time ever. Then, after a stare down with her opponent in Philadelphia, Rhea Ripley, Becky shared some news with the fans in Raleigh, North Carolina (that Michael Cole had already shared with the audience watching at home) — she just passed her United States citizenship test and is now officially an American citizen!

Proud American and consummate pro wrestler that she is, The Man tied the U.S.A. being the “Land of Opportunity” into her WWE story. She also took a page out of Cody Rhodes’ book (pun intended) and gave a fan the copy of her book she used as a weapon in her match with Jax.

As she mentions, the 37 year old Lynch (real name Rebecca Quin) is originally from Ireland. She’s been living in the States for more than a decade, recently with her husband Colby “Seth Rollins” Lopez and their daughter Roux.

Now she’s officially an American, and one who’s on a mission to win gold in Philadelphia the weekend of April 6-7!