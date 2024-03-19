Is Dominik Mysterio losing Rhea Ripley’s support?

On this week’s episode of Raw, Rhea Ripley instructed Dominik Mysterio to defeat Ricochet after JD McDonagh lost to him in a gauntlet match to determine a challenger for the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania last week. With nothing but Judgment Day pride on the line, Mysterio was unsuccessful in his bid to please his Mami.

After his defeat, Cathy Kelley tried to catch up with “Dirty” Dom, who hurried away like a startled cockroach. Despite his efforts to escape, Dom couldn’t avoid explaining what changes he thought might have helped him win.

“I mean, obviously, Mami being by my side, I don’t know. I think I was kinda just screwed out there,” said Mysterio.

Not long after he lost the NXT North American Championship at Deadline last December, Ripley began making fewer appearances with Mysterio. Once the most prolific male-female pairing since Randy Savage and Elizabeth, the devilish duo seem to be going in opposite directions despite their continued membership in club Judgment Day.

As Ripley rockets into a new stratosphere, poor Mysterio remains stuck on Earth, wallowing with the snakes in a pit of defeat. Not having the most dominant female performer in WWE by his side seems to be taking its toll on Dom and his confidence. When asked how he might pick himself back up, Mysterio went silent. Last year at this time, Mysterio was wrestling’s most hated man and on his way to WrestleMania to face his deadbeat dad legendary father, Rey Mysterio. So far, the younger Mysterio has yet to get booked for the event.

As for his relationship with Mami, perhaps Ripley feels it’s time to wean Dom and let him start fending for himself. While he finally succeeded in giving Cathy Kelly the slip last night, Mysterio will eventually have to answer to the Women’s World Champion for his lack of success.

Regardless of how swift he is in the ring, Mysterio may not be fast enough to avoid the hard truth when it comes his way.