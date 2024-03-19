Cody Rhodes rolled The Rock off a cliff with his fiery Raw promo

Despite things I’ve written in the past about Cody Rhodes, I like Dusty’s kid. How Cody interacts with fans at live events and conducts himself outside the ring makes me proud to have someone like him representing professional wrestling.

Still, his television character rubs me the wrong way, as his promos are like a bad DJ scratching at the vinyl of my soul.

Until now.

But before I offer my effusive praise, let me get the bad out of the way.

This week on Raw, Rhodes smashed The Rock verbally. However, he began using insider terms like “heel” and “carny.” Akin to watching Oppenheimer and hearing the lead character talk about the Grip or Best Boy, wrestlers using industry lingo during programming breaks the show’s illusion for me.

That said, I still LOVED this promo. While Rhodes maintained his verbose Shakespearean delivery, he stood up for himself in a stinging and articulate manner. As a viewer, it was what I needed from Rhodes to become fully invested in his half of this WrestleMania story.

One of the reasons I often root against Rhodes is because his monologues are just that, long-winded speeches that belong in Macbeth. He over-annunciates, and his use of big words, while appreciated by this wordsmith, is distracting. He nearly lost me at the jump when he began to discuss his upcoming meeting with Roman Reigns.

“This Friday on SmackDown, Roman and I will have a little conversation, if you will. But, there are complications,” said Rhodes.

Complications? Immediately, I said, “Here we go again with this theatrical nonsense.”

But what slowly followed was a classic spoken-word drubbing of the The Rock.

First, Rhodes responded to Rock mocking him for crying a week earlier. Rhodes owned his emotional reaction when speaking about his family to his friend Michael Cole before calling Rock out for crying to WWE’s parent company, TKO, about wanting to save WrestleMania. After complimenting Rock and reminding everyone that he was once a fan of the Great One, Rhodes finally said something in layman’s terms.

With regards to Rock’s alleged backstage fussing, Rhodes called him a whiny bitch.

Like a punch to the nose, it was simple and effective.

Next, Rhodes made it personal, though in fairness, Rock went here first. Last Friday, Rock threatened to whip Rhodes with his weight belt before turning his bloody belt over to Rhodes’ mother. Ears in North Carolina’s PNC Arena perked up when Rhodes said, “I know your mom.”

As oohs echoed through the building in anticipation of Rhodes putting down Mother Rock, Rhodes remained classy. He called her a wonderful lady and recalled when she assisted him in a match against Kevin Owens. Rhodes then dismissed Rock’s intimidation tactics by letting him know that Momma Rhodes is fearless, citing how she once beat up an undercover cop at a Willie Nelson concert as proof.

And then Rhodes went for the jugular.

He reminded everyone that Rock hadn’t wrestled a competitive match in over a decade and questioned if he could still perform like he used to. More specifically, he asked if Rock was going to show up with BDE — Big Dwayne Energy — or reveal that he suffers from LDS, Little Dick Syndrome. Sophomoric, yes, but it was the kind of talk that speaks directly to a man’s pride, especially one as prideful as the Hollywood icon.

Before he wrapped up by dismissing Rock as Roman’s side chick, Rhodes did a splendid job of putting over his WrestleMania tag team partner Seth Rollins by reminding Rock that it’s because of performers like Rollins, its World Champion, that WWE exists.

After delivering what should have been the mic drop, Paul Heyman, Reigns’ special counsel, appeared. He invited Rhodes to show up alone to his face-to-face meeting with Reigns on SmackDown, promising that The Tribal Chief would do the same. Rhodes called it a deal, and the two shook hands.

As long as I’ve followed Rhodes, this may have been his best promo ever. Until now, his presentation as a rival to Rock and Reigns was lacking. But as someone fiercely loyal to Reigns and the Bloodline, even I shouted excitedly to my wife, “Hell yeah,” as this sets up a war between equals. On this night, Rhodes sold a fight while maintaining his character’s dignity, which is difficult when engaging in mudslinging. Yet, he hit all the right notes in response to Rock’s criticisms while outing him as a hypocrite before attacking his pride.

Having said all that, and because of my admiration for my Tribal Chief, I still want to see Roman Reigns spear him into oblivion. However, Rhodes did an excellent job as Rock and Reigns’ counterpart, effectively promoting a heated showdown and increasing my interest in this year’s WrestleMania even more.

For that, thank you, Cody Rhodes, thank you for bringing the thunder.

As The Rock would say, “Finally.”