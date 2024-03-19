Cody Rhodes can cuss on TV too!

The Rock was on Instagram just the other day talking about having issues with “standards and practices” for the content of his promos. This while rumors are floating around that WWE has been sending memos about keeping things PG and that allegedly upsetting some folks who think “The Great One” is getting special treatment.

Final Boss, Director of the Board type stuff.

Well, Cody Rhodes came to Monday Night Raw this week and decided he, too, can say some cuss words on TV!

Let’s see, he called him an “asshole,” a “whiny bitch,” and he even joked about him maybe having “little dick syndrome” come WrestleMania 40 and the tag team match they will square up in.

As much as anything else, this was one hell of a promo from Rhodes, one we badly needed to see from him. He’s been far too nice up to this point, and it was great seeing him get good and pissed off before verbally cooking The Rock on the mic.

More of this, please!

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: