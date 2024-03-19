Little Dick Syndrome.

Three words I never thought I’d hear Cody Rhodes utter in that order, much less on live television in front of a capacity crowd. Besides dealing with the ever-pesky Standards & Practices, it’s just not how Cody portrays himself. He’s a nice guy, even when he’s justifiably mad at the world. He’s the true white meat babyface who smiles, kisses babies, and always does the right thing. That nice guy thing doesn’t work against The Bloodline, but it really doesn’t work against The Rock. Especially when The Great One is in heel-ish mode. I say ish because Rock isn’t fully embracing the heel role, but that’s an argument for another day.

Anyway, Cody usually responded to The Rock with minor insults wrapped around glowing words and topped with respect, even if it’s of the begrudging variety. It looked like we might get more of that this week when Cody, once again, gave Rock his props. But then Cody flipped a switch when he got real about everything that happened between Royal Rumble and now.

Promos like this are risky. It’s not a definite that the fans will ride with Cody when he talks about The Rock crying to the TKO board about saving Mania. Or that they’ll nod along when he mentions Rock feeling insecure once computers started putin with the hashtag that put Cody back in the main event. But it worked here, mostly because of Cody’s superpower that I always come back to: earnest conviction. He believes what he believes and he feels what he feels. If he says it, he means it, and he only knows one speed. Fans rock with that. So when he called Rocky a “whiny bitch” they felt it but it hit harder because it came from him.

Cody needed a promo like this. Besides showing some passion to keep this whole thing interesting, he needed something that says he’s not The Rock’s punching bag. It’s hard cheering against Rocky, even in quasi heel mode; the dude is entertaining and he invites those cheers from the crowd. Very few people in wrestling history can control an audience like him. With Roman remaining quiet and Cody doing his usual “aw shucks” schtick, Rock filled that void with his massive presence. Not saying Cody would get mixed responses as a result, but it wouldn't surprise me if that happened when it looked like Rock could say whatever about Cody and all the American Nightmare did was smile or offer empty threats.

That changed this week. Cody also challenged Rock and tried his own mind games. I dug that a lot. What if Rock gets in the ring and can’t go? While Cody continued putting over Roman, he made sure that he hit Rock where it hurts: the ego.

That’s why the Little Dick Syndrome comment stings so much. The Rock is used to dishing out insults like that, not being on the other end. And it’s about time Cody said it with his chest for once.

B-Sides

I’m sorry to all the DIY fans out there, and I know you are legion, but the Bros. Creed looked like the better tag team during their qualifying match this week. I don’t mean on a kayfabe tip, although the Creeds certainly looked like the “better team” on that front too. For my money, Julius & Brutus bring a flair, charisma, and insane athleticism that the Regeneration X members lack.

Case in point: During the third act, Julius locked Tommaso Ciampa in an ankle lock. In came Johnny Wrestling with a head full of steam with one thing on his mind. Julius cuts him off with his right hand while still holding Tommaso’s ankle in his left. The older Creed then, with one hand, put Johnny between his legs, and lifted him for a Powerbomb. With one hand. He released Tommaso and used the other hand once he got Johnny fully on his shoulders, but he already proved his point. And that’s not even talking about the the double kip ups, the Creeds throwing DIY into each other off their shoulders, and the just the general greatness the Creeds do.

I have nothing against DIY but as a tag team, strictly as a tag team, the Creeds outclass them. And from a match standpoint, that truth bore out. The Creeds dominated and DIY outlasted and outsmarted them. They’re a veteran team, so there’s nothing wrong with that finish. But I can’t help but feel disappointed that the Creeds aren’t going to WrestleMania.

Is that the way to get things done?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ZZXsxaMWRp — WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2024

I like this heel turn from Candice LeRae. It threw me off last week but as I said when it happened, the follow up matters. Her next actions involved some, ahem, ruthless aggression.

I don’t know if this is “the way” and neither does Indi Hartwell, but Candice clearly doesn’t care. I’m really intrigued here and hope it leads to something between Indi and Candice. Maxxine needs her revenge though, so maybe calling up her partner might even the odds.

Who will be the LAST WOMAN STANDING on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/JCO0oa6fz8 — WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2024

Becky Lynch said before her Last Woman Standing match with Nia Jax that this is all she knows how to do. Even before a big match against Rhea Ripley for validation and a championship she craves, she can only be herself. If that means taking on someone she’s never defeated in a match this violent, then so be it.

Make no mistake, Nia and Becky punished each other equally, but the story really focused on the latter taking a beating. There’s more at stake for her, so every chair shot or violent bump that Becky sustained just meant more.

Fantastic match and a great main event for a dope episode. It was chaotic and violent, which is all I ask for from a match like this. Rhea hit the ring during Becky’s celebration but with Raw bumping up against its end credits, their moment didn’t come across fully on television. Rhea’s clearly in the better position here but that makes me wonder if Becky takes on more challenges over the next two weeks. Or is she only focused on the champ with Nia finally vanquished? Liv Morgan does lurk in the background...

I like Seth Rollins owning his “spotlight junkie” title that Drew O’Mac bestowed upon him last week. It’s obviously true but Seth used it to highlight Drew’s continued hypocritical stances. The promo boiled down to the fact that Drew too wants that spotlight; it’s the main reason he wants his Mania match. He wants the moment he never got in 2020. What’s winning a championship if there’s no one around to see it or throw roses at your feet? It’s a nice way in twisting things back on Drew but also illustrates how well-rounded his character is right now. He’s fully human with all of our contradictions and foibles.

I obviously wasn’t the only one conflicted about Sami Zayn defeating Chad Gable last week. But whew did I love what they did with all that this week. If you know Rocky IV, then Chad’s whole thing about Sami not being able to defeat GUNTHER echoed Adrian’s feelings about her husband defeating Ivan Drago. In fact, it’s almost the exact same story.

GUNTHER, like Drago, is a beast. He dominates the competition and leaves them laying lifeless. Sami, like Rocky, is the prototypical underdog. He wins by outlasting his opponents and waiting for that one crucial mistake. That’s how he defeated Apollo Creed and Clubber Lang. To Chad’s point, that underdog thing doesn’t work when going against someone like The Ring General. He doesn’t make mistakes and he doesn’t leave openings.

Making this less about Chad’s family and more about his feelings towards Sami is a smart move. Sure, he’s mad he doesn’t get the spot for his daughter, but he’s sullen because he feels he’s better equipped to take GUNTHER down than Sami. That got into Sami’s head because obviously GUNTHER doesn’t believe Sami is the guy either. I loved the sense of urgency present in the multiple parts here. From Sami’s convo with Chad to the contract signing then back to Sami and Chad. Despite Sami’s tango with the Tribal Chief, this feels like his biggest moment if only because of that self-doubt.

Singles

Awesome Truth are going to WreslteMania! And so are The New Day. This six pack challenge is moving up my anticipation list.

Ricochet defeated Dirty Dom after Judgment Day scolded JD McDonagh for losing last week’s gauntlet match. Dom didn’t fair any better against Ricochet (duh).

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso’s opening segment felt personal. Not in that they insulted each other but that it’s clearly two people who love each other fighting because they see no other option. Both men feel wronged by the other and I can see both points. That’s the sign of good writing.

Truly loved this three hours. So much intrigue and developing stories that will play out over the next couple weeks.

What say you, Cagesiders? Did this Raw rock your world as much as mine? Pun not intended.