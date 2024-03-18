DIY, Awesome Truth, The New Day qualify for Six Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40

The Judgment Day will defend the Undisputed tag team titles at WrestleMania 40 early next month in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in a Six-Pack Ladder match. Qualifying matches to get one of the open five slots started on Friday Night SmackDown last week with the first of two mini-tournaments. On Monday Night Raw, it was simply a win-and-in situation.

So there were three matches to take care of the three spots the red brand got in the match.

First, The Creed Brothers showcased why they deserve a whole lot more shine on television by giving DIY one hell of a fun match, with all sorts of innovative and entertaining offense. Unfortunately, despite showing out in a huge way, and making clear they deserve the spot, they lost and Gargano & Ciampa move on to the big show.

Next, Awesome Truth managed to score an improbable victory over Indus Sher when R-Truth quite literally stumbled his way into a pinfall. He was elbowed by Sanga and stumbled backwards onto Veer and that was the three count.

Finally, The New Day took care of business against Alpha Academy, overcoming big Otis stomaching people left and right.

Here’s the updated WrestleMania 40 card: