AJ Styles on how WWE talent management has improved under Triple H

It’s not uncommon to hear fans and industry observers talk about how the WWE product has improved as Triple H gained control of the creative department over the past couple years.

One reason is that more of the roster is being utilized on television, and the wrestlers who do appear regularly on Raw, SmackDown & NXT have established characters and storylines. According to AJ Styles, it’s deeper than that. On a new edition of the Battleground Podcast, the veteran explained how WWE’s approach to talent is fundamentally different under Triple H than it was under Vince McMahon:

“This isn’t the same WWE that Vince was in charge of. “I really believe that Triple H looks at our talent and goes, ‘Alright, let’s get them better or let’s find ways to bring out the best in them rather than show off the worst.’ “A lot of those guys and girls, when they got released from WWE, it crushes them. I never understood why we would want to do something like that rather than just like, ‘Ok, let’s send them back to NXT, they just need a little bit more work’ or something like that. “Being released, it’ll crush you and I don’t want to see people, their lives being ruined because of a job. At the end of the day, it’s just a job, but still, it’s something they’ve worked for their whole life and then when you’re told you’re not good enough, man, that sucks. “But that’s not the way it is these days. Now, with Triple H in charge, I think he’s doing a great job of making everyone feel important.”

In any business, that sounds like the kind of boss you’d like to work for. Especially if you’d been working for one who allegedly changed his mind a lot and could be belligerent or worse if you didn’t deliver what he wanted.

