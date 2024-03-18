SmackDown’s numbers go down despite The Rock Concert

The Rock was not only back on the Mar. 15 episode of SmackDown, he led off the show with one of his popular “Concert” segments. Surely that would led to increased viewership, right?

Wrong, and sorry for calling you Shirley.

According to Wrestlenomics, last Friday’s show had a total audience of 2,340,000 and a .68 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are down from the previous Friday, but above what the blue show was doing during the same week in 2023. SmackDown was also the top rated show on television for the night.

The Rock Concert represented SmackDown’s numbers peak, per Programming Insider. But not by a huge margin, as things were fairly stable throughout the show:

8-8:30pm - 2.45 million viewers / .72 in 18-49

8:30-9pm - 2.26 / .66

9-9:30pm - 2.36 / .68

9:30-10pm - 2.29 / .67

So, why didn’t the episode do better? College basketball could be the culprit. Friday night cable had a full slate of conference tournament games, which feature rivalry games and have a big impact on the overall NCAA Tournament — which WWE will be competing against this upcoming Friday.

That, and a Rock-free show, should make SmackDown’s next set of numbers interesting. Until we get those, here’s a rundown of the show’s performances over the past year:

* Aired on FS1

** “Best of” clip show

For complete results and this week’s SmackDown live blog click here, to read a recap & review of the night’s events click here, and to check out video highlights of the episode click here.