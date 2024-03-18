Report: Raquel Rodriguez pulled from WWE active roster

Raquel Rodriguez last wrestled Feb. 28, on the Raw after Elimination Chamber. That was shortly after she shared about a bad case of Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) symptoms she dealt with on the trip to WWE’s premium live event in Australia. Perth’s women’s Chamber match was part of the first program Rodriguez had taken part in since revealing she’d been diagnosed with MCAS while she was out of action in December of 2023.

It’s not confirmed if MCAS is why Raquel has been removed from WWE’s active roster, but PWInsider reports they’ve confirmed with multiple sources that the 33 year old from Texas “is currently listed internally with other talents who are out of action.” The site mentions that its possible Rodriguez has been sidelined due to an unrelated injury.

The three-time WWE Women’s Tag champion did share last week that she’d started Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy for eczema and MCAS:

Whatever’s led to second-generation wrestler being out of action, please join us in sending her best wishes for a healthy future.