WWE & Peacock release trailer for upcoming ‘Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal’ documentary

We’ve heard rumblings of a “Bray Wyatt project” that WWE was working on in recent months, and now it seems we’re learning more about said project — including when we’ll be able to get eyes on it.

Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal coming to Peacock on April 1. The documentary on the three-time WWE World champion, who died tragically last summer at the age of 36, ensures that while Wyatt (whose real name was Windham Rotunda) may not be a member of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class, he’ll still be a part of WrestleMania XL.

Here’s a trailer for Becoming Immortal, which in addition to footage of its subject in the ring and behind-the-scenes also features glimpses of new interviews with Braun Strowman, Wyatt’s sister Mika, his fiancée JoJo Offerman, and Bray’s friend & creative partner Jason Baker.

A press release from Peacock reveals the doc is narrated by Mark ‘Undertaker’ Calaway, and in addition to the folks seen in the trailer will feature interviews with “members of [Bray’s] family as well as WWE Superstars Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Triple H, and his brother Taylor Rotunda”. The presser also provides the following official description for Becoming Immortal:

Bray Wyatt is one of the most revered and mysterious characters in WWE history. The story behind that character and the man himself, Windham Rotunda, has never been documented until now. Using never-before seen interviews and exclusive backstage footage, Windham Rotunda’s inspiring story unfolds. This documentary chronicles Windham’s incredible rise to worldwide fame as a WWE Superstar, and the struggles and success that came with being a creative visionary. Sadly, in August of 2023, Windham passed away at the age of 36. In the wake of his untimely death, Windham leaves behind a family still grieving with loss as they celebrate a lasting legacy that continues to create and inspire.

WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who along with Lee Fitting, Chris Kaiser, and Ben Houser is listed as an executive producer on the Steve Conoscenti-directed film, posted the following on X after the announcement:

Windham Rotunda had a brilliant mind. There was no wall he wouldn’t break down in the name of storytelling. You had no choice but to believe in him. He was just that good.



It’s time for his story to be the one that’s told. “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” comes to @peacock on 4/1 pic.twitter.com/36XZTVCe3d — Triple H (@TripleH) March 18, 2024

WWE excels at these kinds of productions, ensuring this should be a good as it is tough to watch. Hopefully it will be cathartic — for his family and friends most of all, but also for all of us who still miss Bray Wyatt.