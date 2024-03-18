Jey Uso on the Bloodline: ‘This might go on for another three years’

Recent estimations over the potential demise of Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief, may have been premature, as word from a former resident of the Island of Relevancy makes its way around the world.

Jey Uso, the man who stabbed his brother Jimmy in the back and ruthlessly betrayed Roman Reigns after being led astray by the likes of Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn, had a lot to say about the future of the Bloodline. Speaking to the Battleground Podcast, Jey Uso was optimistic about the familial group’s place in WWE.

“Man, the future’s bright is all I’m gonna say. The story keeps evolving. This might go on for another three years,” said Uso.

Uso said that if the family came together in WWE, the possibilities could be mind-blowing, and he may not be wrong. Currently, there is a lot of speculation over the future of highly touted prospect Jacob Fatu. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has taken an interest in the cousin of Jimmy and Jey Uso and has made it his goal to help Fatu reach WWE stardom.

Another promising star is Zilla Fatu. The son of Umaga and former student of Booker T began his career last July and is a chip off the old block. Like his cousin, Solo Sikoa, Zilla uses the Samoan Spike, a finishing move made famous by his father. Zilla is physically filling out fast, adding to his aura of being someone not to trifle with.

Also on the independent market right now is Lance Anoa’i, who previously competed for Major League Wrestling before receiving his release from the promotion last year. Previously, Anoa’i stated that MLW rejected a pitch for him to appear in a segment with the Samoan dynasty.

Not counting Tama Tonga, who has ties to the Anoa’i clan and is a free agent, though he’s not on the family, the Bloodline has several potential members who can add layers and years to the family saga that has overtaken WWE. According to Jey, that appears to be the plan.

“We’re going to keep doing it,” said Uso. “The Bloodline brought the drama, brought the theatrics, brought that cinema word, whatever they want to call it. I feel like your boy was the heart of The Bloodline, real talk, you know? And they can add The Rock, man, they can add them all, Uce. It ain’t ain’t gonna be Bloodline until Jey Uso’s back. That’s real talk.”

Wait.

Is Jey Uso teasing a return to the Bloodline? That sounds brilliant to me.

Additionally, if WWE can extend the Bloodline’s run for another three years or more, as Jey suggests, Roman Reigns could potentially surpass Bruno Sammartino as the longest-reigning world champion in company history, holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title until, and beyond, May 4, 2028.

Imagine that. Roman Reigns shattering the most sacred mark in all of pro wrestling.

YEET.

Double YEET.