Asuka reportedly suffered a knee injury on SmackDown

Over the weekend, there was some speculation among fans that Asuka may have gotten injured at some point during the main event between Bayley and Dakota Kai on SmackDown last Friday (Mar. 15).

Damage CTRL were ringside for the match. Asuka could be seen hopping & dancing around like normal during the early going, but by the time she, Kairi Sane & IYO SKY got in the ring for the disqualification finish, Asuka was clearly not putting any weight on her left leg.

Now, PWInsider is reporting that the Kabuki Warriors star hurt her knee on SmackDown. The site has confirmed this with multiple sources, who also told them Asuka was pulled from house shows this past weekend as a precaution until she can have tests done to determine the severity of the injury.

Asuka & Kairi Sane are not currently booked to defend their WWE Women’s Tag titles at WrestleMania XL on April 6-7, but this certainly could impact any plans the company had to add such a match to the card for Philadelphia.

It is possible that Asuka suffered a strain or a lower grade tear that wouldn’t require surgery and could have her back in the ring relatively quickly after non-surgical treatment — as was recently the case for Seth Rollins.

But for Asuka to be involved in a championship match for her & Sane just three weeks after sustaining an injury? That might be too much to hope for.

We’ll see how WWE plays it this week after they get test results back. Until we know more, join us in wishing Asuka a complete and speedy recovery.