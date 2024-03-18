The Rock responds to complaints about his use of profanity on WWE television

Fans pining for The Attitude Era may be overjoyed about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s use of PG-13 language and innuendo on SmackDown in recent weeks (and employing a couple of the seven dirty words on social media). But according to a recent report from SEScoops, their are folks at FOX who aren’t crazy about it — and a few members of the WWE locker room think it’s an unfair double standard after the company recently issued a memo on profanity use that doesn’t seem to apply to a certain TKO Board member.

What does The Rock say? He posted a clip from his most recent SmackDown segment on Instagram yesterday (Mar. 17), along with a caption that would seem to be his response the the SEScoops report that came out the day before...

“You sound like somebody the Rock can love - drunk and horny” Networks and “standards & practices” have issues with my language, but I’d rather be real than not. I talk from the heart, shoot from the hip and try to always have fun. Enjoy the Rock concert ~ Final Boss

Rocky only focuses on the FOX side of things, unless the WWE locker room has a “standards & practices” department we don’t know about. Perhaps that’s the Final Boss’ way of saying (ahem) that it doesn’t matter what they think? Or does he know there he’s got supporters on the roster, like this guy...

Don’t worry @TheRock, I love your profanity filled promos. They are very inspirational to the next generation of shit-talkers in WWE. https://t.co/HK1G8l2aft — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) March 16, 2024

