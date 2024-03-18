Cody Rhodes to bring a casserole to a young fan’s birthday party

Cody Rhodes’ social calendar is filling up fast. In January, Rhodes agreed to be the best man at a fan’s wedding later this year. Should he finish his story at WrestleMania and become the new WWE Champion, Rhodes will likely have to engage in more promotional activities, such as meeting with the media and participating in charitable events, which will demand more of his time.

But those duties as champion will have to go on hold, at least for one more day, as Rhodes has agreed to attend another fan function.

Following a hard-fought victory at a live event in North Charleston, SC, on Sunday (March 17), Rhodes addressed the close to 5,000 fans on hand as he typically does following his matches. While scanning the crowd, Rhodes happened upon a sign that read, “Cody, come to my fifth birthday party.”

Rhodes asked the father when the child’s party was. When he said June 25, Rhodes asked if he would consider hosting it on a Wednesday, presumably a day off for the WWE star. After the father agreed, Rhodes asked the crowd if he should attend.

Naturally, they said yes.

Upon much consideration, The American Nightmare agreed to go to the youngster’s party, where he promised to bring a casserole. Having recently served The Rock some finger foods, it will be interesting to see what a Nightmare Casserole consists of. Hopefully, it tastes better than it sounds.

In addition to agreeing to attend a kid’s birthday party, Cody continued to show kindness to his fans throughout the weekend. During a live event in Augusta, GA, last Saturday, Rhodes plucked a youngster from the crowd to share a heartwarming moment during his entrance.

As his star continues to rise, Rhodes’ dedication to his supporters remains a cornerstone of his persona. If he wins the championship at WrestleMania, his fans will likely expect more of his time. But as he often demonstrates, Rhodes seems more than happy to oblige them.