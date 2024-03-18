LA Knight showed off a new version of his finisher at a WWE live event

LA Knight showed off a new version of his finishing move, The BFT — Blunt Force Trauma, during a match with Solo Sikoa at a WWE live event in North Charleston, SC, on Sunday (March 17).

As their match entered its final moments, Knight avoided a Samoan Spike from Sikoa and followed up with his standard variation of the BFT. However, it wasn’t enough to keep the Bloodline’s enforcer down as Sikoa popped back up, though he appeared dazed. Surprised, Knight asked the crowd if he should deliver another one before executing a jumping BFT that enabled him to get the pin on Sikoa.

The timing of Knight’s BFT 2.0 comes just in time for WrestleMania when Knight will go one-on-one with AJ Styles. While there might be some kinks to work out, Knight’s latest slant on his signature finish looks like a modified version of Randy Orton’s RKO. If Knight can perfect it between now and the time WWE rolls into Philadelphia for ‘Mania, he could catch Styles by surprise with a BFT “from outta nowhere” en route to a victorious debut at the Showcase of the Immortals.

What do you make of Knight’s new take on his old finish, Cagesiders? Tell us in the comments section.