Becky Lynch attended St. Patrick’s Day Brunch with President Biden

President Joe Biden hosted a St. Patrick’s Day brunch at the White House on Sunday (March 17), where dignitaries such as Ireland’s prime minister, Leo Varadkar, and WWE’s Becky Lynch were in attendance to celebrate.

“I got invited to the White House, because I’m Ireland’s national treasure,” Lynch told the New York Post. “It’s a big Irish celebration, so I’ll be there.”

On social media, Lynch shared several photos of her trip to the White House, where she met with the president and stopped at the White House Library to plug her new book, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl.

“It was an honor to represent Ireland & @WWE for St. Patrick’s Day at the @whitehouse. @POTUS said Becky Balboa is winning it all in Philly, had myself a pint, and even classed up the library with a little gift,” Lynch wrote on Instagram.

After meeting with the president, Lynch’s next stop on her campaign trail to WrestleMania is a trip to PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, tonight for Raw. There, Lynch will take part in a Last Woman Standing Match with Nia Jax. The two have been feuding for much of 2024, with Jax getting the better of Lynch in January at Raw’s “Day 1” special. An impressive outing and a victory over Jax might be enough to gain support from voters, err, fans, as Lynch attempts to win the Women’s World Championship from Rhea Ripley in Philadelphia at WrestleMania.

Their rivalry has left a path of destruction at every turn… and tomorrow night, only one can be the Last Woman Standing.@BeckyLynchWWE vs. Nia Jax, LIVE on #WWERaw tomorrow at 8/7c @USANetwork. pic.twitter.com/mxEEkua4Ev — Triple H (@TripleH) March 17, 2024

Follow along with that one in our Raw live blog.