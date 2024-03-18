 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Becky Lynch attended St. Patrick’s Day Brunch with President Biden

The Man met the president during her campaign to become a world champion at WrestleMania.

By M. G0MEZ
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

President Joe Biden meets with Becky Lynch at a St. Patrick’s Day brunch at the White House.
Instagram: beckylynchwwe

President Joe Biden hosted a St. Patrick’s Day brunch at the White House on Sunday (March 17), where dignitaries such as Ireland’s prime minister, Leo Varadkar, and WWE’s Becky Lynch were in attendance to celebrate.

“I got invited to the White House, because I’m Ireland’s national treasure,” Lynch told the New York Post. “It’s a big Irish celebration, so I’ll be there.”

On social media, Lynch shared several photos of her trip to the White House, where she met with the president and stopped at the White House Library to plug her new book, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl.

“It was an honor to represent Ireland & @WWE for St. Patrick’s Day at the @whitehouse. @POTUS said Becky Balboa is winning it all in Philly, had myself a pint, and even classed up the library with a little gift,” Lynch wrote on Instagram.

After meeting with the president, Lynch’s next stop on her campaign trail to WrestleMania is a trip to PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, tonight for Raw. There, Lynch will take part in a Last Woman Standing Match with Nia Jax. The two have been feuding for much of 2024, with Jax getting the better of Lynch in January at Raw’s “Day 1” special. An impressive outing and a victory over Jax might be enough to gain support from voters, err, fans, as Lynch attempts to win the Women’s World Championship from Rhea Ripley in Philadelphia at WrestleMania.

Follow along with that one in our Raw live blog.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats