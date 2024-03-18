WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 18, 2024) from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, featuring the latest build to the WrestleMania 40 extravaganza early next month in Philadelphia.

Advertised for tonight: Becky Lynch and Nia Jax finally settle their differences once and for all (or at least that seems to be the idea) in a Last Woman Standing match. Elsewhere, Awesome Truth takes on Indus Sher for the right to move on to the Six-Pack Challenge Ladder match while The Alpha Academy and The New Day collide for the same purposes. Plus, DIY vs. The Creed Brothers, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 18