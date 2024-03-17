WrestleMania 40 match card & rumors

The next event on the WWE schedule is none other than the two-night spectacular that will be WrestleMania 40, emanating from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sat., April 6 & Sun., April 7, 2024, on Peacock, WWE Network, and pay-per-view.

We’re less than one month from showtime and the card is rapidly filling up.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Rhodes won the Royal Rumble, initially stepped aside for The Rock, and then changed his mind and took the match for himself. The stipulations here will be decided by the night one tag team match he’s also involved in.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

McIntyre has been doing anything and everything to get his title win at WrestleMania, and that included taking advantage of an assist from Logan Paul to win the Elimination Chamber match for the right to challenge Rollins for his title. Rollins, meanwhile, has been distracted by his involvement alongside Rhodes in the war with The Bloodline.

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Lynch won the Elimination Chamber match for the right to challenge Ripley and has since maintained she needs to beat her to prove she’s better.

Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

Damage CTRL turned on Bayley, behind her back and then to her face. That’s why she chose to challenge Sky after winning the Royal Rumble. She’s since found a friend in Naomi to help her fend off the group.

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn

There are quite a few challengers who have lined up to try to get at GUNTHER and end his record reign as Intercontinental champion. WWE booked a Gauntlet match to decide who would emerge from that pack and Zayn took care of business.

Six Pack Ladder Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

Qualifying matches are underway to determine who will make it into this match.

United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Paul cost Orton a world heavyweight championship match, so Randy has set his sights on the social media star. Owens, who still has his own beef with Paul, had become an unlikely ally getting caught up in it all. Nick Aldis announced that, well, they’ll both get the shot at Paul.

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

This match will determine the stipulations for Reigns vs. Rhodes on night two. If The Bloodline win, then it will be Bloodline Rules. If Rhodes & Rollins win, then The Bloodline will be barred from the match completely.

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

These two have been going at it ever since Styles returned from injury. When he cost Knight at Elimination Chamber, the man whose game it is challenged him to a match here and it was quickly accepted.

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Despite moving over to Monday Night Raw to get away from The Bloodline and try to build his singles career there, problems from his past have followed Jey. Chief among them: his brother, Jimmy. Finally, it came to a head and they’ve decided to settle up at the biggest show of the year.

Other directions on television indicate LWO vs. Legado del Fantasma in some form or fashion.

Like how the card is shaping up?