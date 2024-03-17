Zelina Vega’s WrestleMania dream match

Zelina Vega’s last truly big moment came at Backlash in Puerto Rico last year, when she had a dream come true getting to compete there. She was showered with love and praise after a loss to Rhea Ripley in a performance that showed she absolutely deserves more opportunities like it.

Sadly, she’s been relegated to a supporting role since then, as she’s been joined up with the LWO and running around getting involved in all their mix ups. She seems to be enjoying herself, though, and actually has a WrestleMania dream match cooked up that she hopes can happen this year (via SEScoops):

“I know what I would want for WrestleMania. In my head, and maybe clip this because I feel like if this ends up happening, I said it here first. I would love to have a match at WrestleMania with me and Rey [Mysterio] and Carlito and Joaquin [Wilde] and Cruz [del Toro] against Santos [Escobar], Elektra [Lopez] and whoever other goons he wants to add to the miss. “That match would be incredible, even if it’s just me and Rey against goon #1 and goon #2. I think it’d be really cool to just be able to say ‘Man I was on WrestleMania with Rey Mysterio. That’s my hero, that’d be crazy.’ That’s what I would want.”

LWO vs. Legado del Fantasma feels like a feud that will never end, and with the deep talent on both sides, I see no reason a match between the two factions wouldn’t tear the house down. And, hey, they’ve got two nights of matches to fill out at WrestleMania 40 early next month in Philadelphia.

Why not make another one of Vega’s dreams come true?