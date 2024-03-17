It was Damian Priest all along!

Just over a week ago, my man Sean Rueter passed along a story of Dominik Mysterio getting booed at his own wedding. The man is a heat magnet but there’s no way he’s so hated the boo birds would come out to mess with one of the happiest days of the young man’s life, right?

Right.

As it turns out, it was a close friend doing what close friends so often do and ribbing the guy.

Damian Priest revealed himself as the main culprit to WrestlingNews.co:

“It was beautiful, man. I was honored to be a part of the wedding, to just attend the wedding and we had such a good time. Then obviously, you know, busting his chops and there was a moment when they did say he’s gonna say a few words. I remember I just turned to my table and I was like, ‘We got to do it. We’re doing it, right’, and I just turned back around and I did it. Then my table followed in and I was like, ‘Okay, that was nice.’ Then he went to speak again and the entire wedding party, like, everybody did it, and then I really laughed and he just gave me a look. That was a good one. But man, the whole thing was, what a good day for him and his wife. So that was a special night. Like I said, I was just honored to be there.”

Who needs enemies with friends like these, right?